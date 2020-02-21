Marquette Music Pantry to hold first instrument giveaway this weekend

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Marquette Music Pantry will be holding its first instrument giveaway on February 22.

The event will be held at Superior Culture in Marquette from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Four violins, one tenor banjo, an acoustic guitar, and a mountain dulcimer will be given away for free. All instruments are first-come, first-serve.

Noah Baur, the founder of Marquette Music Pantry and a local musician, started the organization in December 2019. The idea stemmed from him wanting to get instruments for his sister’s foster children. Soon he began collecting donated instruments and founded the Marquette Music Pantry.

The organization’s mission is to give everyone free or low-cost access to musical instruments and lessons.

“Basically we’ve just been kind of collecting donations from people and then, you know, now that we have enough we’re having an event [at Superior Culture] and people can come by and find an instrument that they like and want to learn and just go from there,” said Baur.

Baur said that donated instruments are always accepted. For more information, you can visit the Marquette Music Pantry’s Facebook page.