Marquette Music Pantry to hold first instrument giveaway this weekend

News

by: Brianna MacLean

Posted: / Updated:

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Marquette Music Pantry will be holding its first instrument giveaway on February 22.

The event will be held at Superior Culture in Marquette from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Four violins, one tenor banjo, an acoustic guitar, and a mountain dulcimer will be given away for free. All instruments are first-come, first-serve.

Noah Baur, the founder of Marquette Music Pantry and a local musician, started the organization in December 2019. The idea stemmed from him wanting to get instruments for his sister’s foster children. Soon he began collecting donated instruments and founded the Marquette Music Pantry.

The organization’s mission is to give everyone free or low-cost access to musical instruments and lessons.

“Basically we’ve just been kind of collecting donations from people and then, you know, now that we have enough we’re having an event [at Superior Culture] and people can come by and find an instrument that they like and want to learn and just go from there,” said Baur.

Baur said that donated instruments are always accepted. For more information, you can visit the Marquette Music Pantry’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

Music Pantry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Music Pantry"

Live before the Lip Sync Battle

Thumbnail for the video titled "Live before the Lip Sync Battle"

LOCAL 3 FRIDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 2/21/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 FRIDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 2/21/2020"

Shiras Planetarium February Update Part Two

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shiras Planetarium February Update Part Two"

Shiras Planetarium February Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shiras Planetarium February Update"

LOCAL 3 FRIDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/21/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 FRIDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/21/2020"