Marquette native releases debut single, “Stay a Little Longer,” recorded in Nashville studio

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Marquette’s very own Alyssa Palmer (Erspamer) has been singing her whole life and started guitar lessons when she was 12.

“And then learning the guitar inspired me to start writing songs and I did that on and off for a while,” said Palmer.

Her music career includes being in a band called Nothing Less Party Band in Marquette, writing the song ‘Au Train’ with a friend and moving to Georgia for a period of time to work and on her own singing and songwriting.



“While living in Georgia, I met up with some folks at an open mic and started to build my team management and they are actually in Nashville so that was my connection to Nashville there,” said Palmer.

The country artist recently released her debut single “Stay a Little Longer” which she recorded at the Tracking Room in Nashville.

“Which I think is kind of ironic right now for the times we’re in like stay at home a little longer, stay with your people a little longer,” said Palmer. But the song has kind of a nostalgic feel. It brings people back to reminiscing past relationships, being with a loved one or friendships. Kind of forces them to reminisce on the things and maybe have then think on what they would have done differently in the relationship.”

When working on big dreams in a big city, this Yooper is proud to tell people where her roots are.

“I love saying, ‘I’m from Marquette, Michigan. Have you ever heard of it?’ And I’m from the U.P. and we’re called Yoopers and this is what it means and it’s a beautiful place and you should definitely come visit,'” said Palmer.

Alyssa’s music can be downloaded on Spotify, Apple ITunes, Amazon Music and every Wednesday evening at 7:00 Eastern, she holds a a Facebook Live concert to keep in touch with her fans.