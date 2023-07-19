For nearly one hundred years Marquette High School student-athletes have been known as The Redmen, later, the diminutive term Redettes was added to refer to female student-athletes. That moniker is about to change. At a marathon, 4-hour meeting of the Marquette School board last night, the vote was 4 to 3 in favor of respectfully retiring the names Redmen and Redettes from Marquette Senior High School. Some 60 concerned residents turned out for the meeting which had only one item on the agenda…whether to keep the name Redmen and Redettes or get rid of it. Dozens of citizens lined up to speak during the public comments section, with an overwhelming majority asking for the removal of the nickname that many feel is a racial slur.

The origin of the term Redmen actually comes from the red sweaters athletes wore in the 1920s, however, the name morphed into something different when the image of an Indian chief was introduced in the 1930s. Gianna, A 14-year-old Marquette student, and a member of the Sault Saint Marie Tribe describes her experience at MSHS.

A man who identified as a representative of The Keweenaw Bay Indian Community produced documents from the tribe and conveyed their opposition to Marquette’s nickname.

There were those Marquette alumni who wanted to keep the Redmen and Redette nicknames, as it is a source of pride to them.

When I got to high school and got to be an athlete, I was proud of that logo. And so my brother’s here, and he played sports and he was proud of that logo because it represented the power of what the Native Americans are. To me that was polar. I was so proud to be a Reddit to everyone else.

Board members Sarka, Klipp, Ray, and Maddox-Smith voted in favor of changing the nickname, while members Cambensy, Hewitt, and Zdunek voted to keep it. Although there were vastly different views on the subject, the meeting was civil and respectful toward all. Board members in favor of keeping the Redmen/Redette nicknames point to a 2020 survey that showed 59% of district voters supported keeping the nicknames. The work now begins with transitioning away from the old name and choosing a new one. The board is expected to impanel a transition committee with representatives from the student body. More will be known when the board meets again on August 21st.