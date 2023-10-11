MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — The Marquette City Commission has agreed to move forward the first-ever proposed changes to the new city charter. The commission will now begin drafting ballot proposals to hand the final decision to voters.

The decision happened at Tuesday’s city commission meeting, where City Clerk Kyle Whitney presented several amendments he, the city manager and attorney have been working on for nearly a year. City rules state a group must be appointed to study potential changes to the charter every 10 years. This is the first time the process has happened since the city’s new charter was enacted in 2012.

While three of the proposed amendments work to correct a policy on meeting times, shore up anti-nepotism rules, and save money on newspaper announcements, two seek to change the way the city handles voting for local primaries and term limits for volunteer positions in the city.

Right now, the city must hold a primary for local races if the number of candidates is over twice the number of seats. Whitney says that has happened in half of the last 12 elections, and for half of those, only one candidate was eliminated.

The clerk explains why the group thinks the city could do without them: “If there were two open seats, and the top four candidates moved on from August, the two that got the most votes, they were also the two that were elected in November. So from our standpoint, I feel like you know, it’s a bit of a cost savings. It’s a bit of an efficiency that we were able to find.”

Whitney added those cost savings are likely to grow, saying, “elections are getting expensive, and they’re getting more expensive every year. So the ability to reliably remove one every year is helpful… It helps with planning, it helps with a lot of stuff.”

Along with the cost savings, people hoping to run in local races could also have more time to file, since the deadline would be tied to the general election. Whitney says right now candidates have to file by April, but without the primary the deadline may be as late as July. He says that would keep some people from missing out. “We have, a lot of times, where individuals call with interest in running for the city commission, and they’re five months out from the election. They’ve missed that deadline already. I think that’s something a lot of people don’t realize.”

The change for term limits would not affect elected or paid positions. Instead the amendment would remove term limits for appointed members of boards and committees, like the harbor advisory or arts and culture committees. The charter in its current form says after six years, a person is barred from serving on another committee for two years. “We have very obviously had instances where people who are experts in their field, who have interest in serving, have not been—under the charter—able to be re-appointed. We have not had an instance where it’s a cycling of new members… it tends to just be a vacancy,” said Whitney.

To learn more about the proposed amendments, you can read them on the city commission’s agenda for the meeting on 10/10/23.