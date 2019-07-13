Marquette participates in ‘Lights for Liberty’

MARQUETTE — More than a dozen people in Marquette joined others all over the country in a silent vigil.

It’s called Lights for Liberty.

The goal is to raise awareness for all of the men, women, and children being held in U.S. detention camps.

People lit candles around 9 tonight in honor of those impacted by what’s happening in our country right now.

Marge Forslin, Local Organizer, Lights for Liberty said, “All of us are immigrants. Our parents, our grandparents, some couple generations back came here to seek a better life for themselves and their families, and so, how do we now say ‘well we got here, too bad for you’. (That’s) not okay.”

Lights for Liberty was created by a coalition of grassroots activists, with support from long-standing immigrants’ rights organizations and other supporters.