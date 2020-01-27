Marquette Police Dept. warns people about counterfeit money

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette Police Department (MPD) is warning residents about fraudulent/counterfeit bills being used around the Marquette area.

On Monday, MPD announced in a Facebook post that the department has received multiple complaints about bills being marked with Chinese printing. The bills also lack the proper dimensions and security features found on legitimate paper currency.

MPD reminds people who come in contact with paper currency to verify the authenticity of the bills.