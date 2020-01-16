Marquette police search for person of interest in Paul Girard homicide

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Decades after the homicide of Paul Girard, Marquette City Police are hoping someone can help them identify a person of interest in the case.
Girard was killed in 1988. Police say one person has been identified, but the other still remains a mystery. A drawing of the second person was completed by a forensic sketch artist.
The second person of interest is being described as being:
- Height – 5’08 to 5′ 10
- Slender build
- Sandy lighter colored hair
- Approx. age in 1988 – 25 to 35
- Bad posture slumped over when he sat
- Cognitively impaired, not social, not well kept in appearance and dress.
Please contact the Marquette City Police Department at (906) 228-0400 if you recognize this individual.