MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – When the Marquette Police Department (MPD) received a report of a threat at Bothwell Middle School in Marquette on Wednesday, it set the department’s plan for a school emergency into motion. After investigating the threat and speaking with students at the school, it was found to be unsubstantiated. As the department continues its full investigation into the incident, Detective Nate Dawson spoke with Local 3 News to explain a little more behind what goes into MPD’s response in such a scenario.

“In general what happens is law enforcement and Marquette City Police meet with the Marquette Crisis Team,” Dawson said. “It’s a group that plans and prepares for any kind of school emergencies. We also do trainings with the schools where we do active violence trainings within the schools. We do lockdown drills so all the students are aware, just like a tornado drill or fire drill.”

Dawson said that officers on MPD’s day shift patrols regularly walk through the area schools, aiming to provide a sense of security for students and parents. Administrators from the schools have an open line of communication with the department that allows them to be in contact at any point throughout the day.

“The school has its own school resource officer, so we’re fortunate in our community to have that,” Dawson said. “And then I’m assigned the schools as a detective, so they have the cell phone of the youth service officer and my cell phone available 24/7. We take emails and call from an administration at any time. If they ever have any issues or concerns they always know that they can reach us.”

After an emergency response occurs, Dawson says the department and crisis team analyze their actions to evaluate and learn how they could refine the strategy going forward.

“We try to make sure that we’re doing it in the best manner possible,” Dawson said. “Whenever an incident happens we get together with the school and we try to go over it and we try to figure out what we can do to improve our response or any changes that are needed in the future.”

While high-profile incidents like the recent shooting at Oxford High School bring crisis response into the spotlight of public consciousness, Dawson says MPD always has its finger on the pulse of safety in schools.

“It’s every year, it’s on the forefront of everyone’s mind within the school,” Dawson said. “As the school resource officer and the school detective it’s your number one priority is student safety, so it’s not like there’s been an uptick in awareness. There’s just been more nervousness right now, and so we’re doing all the things we would normally do to keep students safe.”