Marquette Regional History Center celebrates U.P.’s 183rd birthday on Saturday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette Regional History Center is celebrating the Upper Peninsula’s 183rd birthday.

On December 14, 1836 during the “Frostbitten Convention” the State of Michigan accepted ¾ of the U.P. in exchange for the Toledo Strip. Soon after Michigan was admitted to the Union as the 26th state.

Jane Ryan who came up with the idea to have the birthday celebration and Cris Osier from the Marquette Regional History Center spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about the event.

It’s from 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm at the Marquette Regional History Center on Saturday, December 14.

State Representative Sarah Cambensy and Mark Ruge, native of Menominee Michigan and former chief of staff to Congressman Bob Davis, will speak at 1:30 pm about the “Frostbitten Convention” and the details of this important decision for the State of Michigan. They will celebrate with a song and serve birthday cake and coffee.

For more information call 906.226.3571 or go online www.marquettehistory.org.