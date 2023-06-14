The ongoing update of Marquette’s master plan is continuing to seek the public’s input.

The City of Marquette held a workshop this evening to gain further input from community residents as to how Marquette’s update on its master plan will look. Tonight’s forum sought input and comments on several sites important to the community. Those sites include both major entrance points into the city along US 41 West, and South Front Street, The former Marquette Mall property, the area around Econo Foods, and Lakeshore Blvd. This community workshop is a further refinement of the master plan survey from last January. Marquette’s Director of Community Development, Dennis Stachewicz says this forum takes what was learned through the survey and further identify specific locations in need of review.

“Now this exercise itself is a community Forum where we have identified five likely Redevelopment sites in the city, and we want to engage the community’s interest in what they feel would be probable or acceptable uses of those properties even though their private properties by helping to hear from the community for say on what they think would be maximums and things on those properties that help us form regulation, later on, to hopefully help these Property Owners develop their properties.”

Marquette resident Andrea Forsberg is grateful for the transparency of the master plan update process.

“I was really surprised how many people out of the community came to my interested we had really good work sessions everybody had good ideas and it’s really involved in how their neighborhood and their city they wish will develop and look.”

Tonight’s workshop was one of many community engagement events designed to involve the public in the Master Plan update process. If you missed tonight’s session, there will be another workshop tomorrow from 10:00 am to Noon, at Lakeview Arena.