Marquette Spectacle set to take over Harlow Park October 12th

News
Posted: / Updated:

MARQUETTE, MICH. (WJMN) — After taking a year off, the Marquette Spectacle is back with a new theme.

The Marquette Spectacle brings together local artists, performers, and musicians of all ages to participate in a community-wide art show.

” The Marquette Spectacle is an epic outdoor performance, of puppetry and pageantry, dance and theater. It’s a free art experience for all ages and everybody, ” says Tiina Harris, the City of Marquette Arts & Culture Manager.

This year’s theme is “An Alluring Dream” and will showcase peculiar things.

” In dreams, you can be anything, you can do anything. So, we want people to leave their reality at the door and experience outré, which means strange and unusual, bizarre, ” continues Harris.

Harris told me this event is a celebration of the community.

” I think we have a very creative community, and this is just an opportunity for all of us to come together and share in what we have here, ” says Harris.

The spectacle will also include art installations, live music, and food trucks.

It’s Saturday, October 12 at 5 p.m. with a parade downtown and an evening at Harlow Park.

In case of rain, the makeup date will be Sunday, October 13 at 5 p.m.

Harris says, ” This is a real community effort and you need to come see it it’s entertainment at it’s finest. ”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Precious Metals 10-3-2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Precious Metals 10-3-2019"

Stocks 10-3-2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stocks 10-3-2019"

LOCAL 3 THURSDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 10/3/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 THURSDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 10/3/2019"

Art Spectacle

Thumbnail for the video titled "Art Spectacle"

NMU Grant for Anishinaabe Language Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "NMU Grant for Anishinaabe Language Program"

Santa's workshop

Thumbnail for the video titled "Santa's workshop"