Marquette Spectacle set to take over Harlow Park October 12th

MARQUETTE, MICH. (WJMN) — After taking a year off, the Marquette Spectacle is back with a new theme.

The Marquette Spectacle brings together local artists, performers, and musicians of all ages to participate in a community-wide art show.

” The Marquette Spectacle is an epic outdoor performance, of puppetry and pageantry, dance and theater. It’s a free art experience for all ages and everybody, ” says Tiina Harris, the City of Marquette Arts & Culture Manager.

This year’s theme is “An Alluring Dream” and will showcase peculiar things.

” In dreams, you can be anything, you can do anything. So, we want people to leave their reality at the door and experience outré, which means strange and unusual, bizarre, ” continues Harris.

Harris told me this event is a celebration of the community.

” I think we have a very creative community, and this is just an opportunity for all of us to come together and share in what we have here, ” says Harris.

The spectacle will also include art installations, live music, and food trucks.

It’s Saturday, October 12 at 5 p.m. with a parade downtown and an evening at Harlow Park.

In case of rain, the makeup date will be Sunday, October 13 at 5 p.m.

Harris says, ” This is a real community effort and you need to come see it it’s entertainment at it’s finest. ”