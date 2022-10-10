MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) The National Women’s March was held in Washington DC on Saturday, as well as in hundreds of communities across the nation. It’s been 108 days since the overturning of Roe V Wade by The US Supreme Court. And with Midterm elections less than a month away, Women mobilized across the country to make their voices be heard, their candidates supported and the issues facing women recognized. Locally, some 30 people gathered in downtown Marquette, to bring awareness to their cause.

I’m here to make sure that my children have at least the same rights that I have for my body and in their lifetime.”

The issue of abortion rights is foremost in the minds and voices of marchers on Saturday. Many women in attendance struggled through the fight for woman’s rights in the 1970’s. Many women here feel their rights are possibly on the decline, something, they believe became even more evident with the overturning of Roe V Wade. Michigan is one of 6 states with Ballot initiatives designed to protect the right to reproductive freedom. Michigan Proposal 3, if passed would do just that…provide a constitutional right to make and effectuate decisions about all matters relating to pregnancy, including abortion. Getting out and voting is something Amber Joyal views as of the utmost importance.

“It’s super important it’s like one of the most important things, is to make sure that people get out there and vote and have your voices be heard because it’s the only way anything’s going to change.”

“These signs. And these slogans are important because everyone has a different way of phrasing it and has a different way to help other people connect and understand what the concept that once again, we are all valid and we should all be allowed to make our own decisions in their life as long as they’re not infringing upon the life of anyone else.”

13 states now Ban most abortions, and with rhetoric in congress about a national Ban on abortion, these marchers believe the country is at a critical junction, and that the rights of so many may depend on the outcome of the upcoming mid-term election…which is 29 days away.