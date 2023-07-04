MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Downtown Marquette was filled with patriotic spirit today with one of the largest parades in the UP. With a military honor guard leading the way, The City of Marquette celebrated America’s birthday this afternoon along West Washington watching the annual 4th of July Parade. Hundreds of people lined the parade route, most decked out in red, white, and blue. There were floats and boats, dance troupes and veteran’s groups, fire trucks, and police cars, marching bands and vintage cars, as well as the usual local dignitaries. This is the 29TH year The Kiwanis Club of Marquette has sponsored the annual parade. This year’s parade featured 77 floats and assorted vehicles, many tossing out candy for the kids. Parade organizer, Robert Anderson is grateful to be part of such a patriotic event.

“There’s nothing greater than celebrating the Fourth of July. Because what unites us is more important than what divides us. And so at a time that our country has so many divisions, this is what bringing us together is this Fourth of July celebration, so we’re really pleased to be here.” Said Anderson.

Marquette’s 4th of July celebration wraps up with the last night of the International Food Fest and a laser light show projected onto Lower Harbor’s Ore Dock at dusk.