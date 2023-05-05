Marquette, Mich. (WJMN) – The local art scene was going to the dogs tonight.

The Wintergreen Hill Gallery in Marquette played host to doggie art, where the dogs become the artists.

Owner, Laura Songer Explains that it’s really a simple concept.

She starts with an 8×10 canvas, chooses a background color, then squirts various colors of paint onto the canvas, which then goes into a giant Ziplock bag, is then covered in peanut butter, and lets the hungry hounds do the rest. Songer explains what happens next.

“So, then this whole thing is taped to the floor, so it doesn’t move, and the dog has the opportunity to lick the peanut butter off of the bag, and in the process, it pushes the paint around on the Canvas makes a beautiful painting.” Said Songer.

“Art Goes to the Dogs” will be turning out canine masterpieces all month for $20.00 per canvas.

They will also be offering pet portraits by appointment only. Proceeds from this event will help our furry friends at U PAWS