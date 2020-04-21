Marquette’s Lakeshore Blvd. phase one of reconstruction to begin April 22

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The first of a three-phase reconstruction project on Lakeshore Boulevard begins at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, April 22.

The beginning of phase one will relocate Lakeshore Boulevard between Pine Street and a point north of Hawley Street. Roadway, multi-use pathway, and utility work will also be included from Pine Street to a point north of a new roundabout at Lakeshore Boulevard and Wright Street, and along the north side of Wright Street, from the old railroad grade east of Presque Isle Avenue to the new roundabout.

Phase one is expected to be completed mid-July. Phase two between Wright and Hawley streets may also start during this time.

This work will require traffic to be detoured for Lakeshore Boulevard by means of Fair Avenue,

Presque Isle Avenue, and Hawley Street. The multi-use pathway will remain closed between Pine

Street and Hawley Street during the entirety of this project. The public is advised not to travel

through the construction limits area and to be alert for construction, detour, and advisory signing.

An alternate multi-use pathway for public use during the reconstruction period is in the works, said City Manager Mike Angeli.

The reconstruction is meant to maintain the use of the road and pathways while allowing the public to enjoy the Lake Superior shoreline.

Angeli said the project is still going forward despite the pandemic.

“In this particular project, it’s partly grant funded and grants are time sensitive. So we have to use them and spend them in a certain amount of time. We want to make sure that we get it done when we can,” said Angeli. “Another factor is that the old road is gone and I think we need to replace that. And last but not least is that the U.P.’s construction is four months long, so we have to take advantage in the time that we have.”

Angeli also stated that the city is emphasizing workforce distancing and using safe practices with Smith Construction Company, the general contractor on the project.

To learn more about the Lakeshore Boulevard relocation project, you can visit here.