Marshall house fire, explosions send 8 to the hospital

MARSHALL, Mich. (WOOD) — The Marshall Fire Department was called to a fire early Monday morning in Calhoun County, which sent eight people to the hospital.

Firefighters were called to a house in the 500 block of Clinton St in Marshall around 1:43 a.m. where there was an explosion.

The house was completely in flames when fire crews arrived.

The eight victims were sent to the hospital with various injuries, some to Oaklawn Hospital and others to Bronson General Hospital in Kalamazoo, firefighters say. The extent of the victims’ injuries are unclear at this time.

Authorities say the house was under construction, which may have led to the explosion.

As of around 4 a.m., the fire was out, but the house was a total loss.

Michigan State Police are on scene and helping investigate the fire.

