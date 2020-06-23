Martha Ford to step down as principal owner of Detroit Lions

DETROIT, Mich. (WJMN) – The Detroit Lions announced on Tuesday that principal owner Martha Ford is stepping down from the position. Sheila Ford Hamp is set to succeed her mother in the position.
The team issued the previous following statement on Twitter.
The Detroit Lions also released the following statements from Martha Ford and Sheila Ford Hamp.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also provided his thoughts on the change.
Martha Ford has led the Lions with skill and grace for the past six seasons. I have appreciated her business insights, her love of the game, her deep commitment to the NFL, and her personal kindness. We are pleased that the Ford family will continue to own and operate this historic franchise. Sheila Hamp has become increasingly involved in team and league affairs over the past several years and we look forward to working with her and the rest of the club’s executive team.Roger Goodell