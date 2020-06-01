Masks for Marquette sets new goal of creating masks for all K-12 schools in Marquette County

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Masks for Marquette is expanding their reach. The group has so far made over 22,000 masks. Their goal was 20,000 for emergency, essential and healthcare workers, nursing homes and at-risk people in Marquette County.
Now they are hoping to be able to provide them for every K through 12 school in the county, including NMU.
“I’ve been in contact with school superintendents and they’ll be using the masks as they’re instructed to by the state you know how or when that happens,” said Sally Steen, Organizer, Masks for Marquette. “But it’ll be up to them to use them in a manner that’s safe.”
This will be around an additional 20,000 masks. They have four size patterns that range from child to adult.
Anyone interested in helping out or has questions about the effort is asked to find visit their Facebook group, ‘Masks for Marquette.’