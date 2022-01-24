GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Just two days removed from the Packers crushing playoff loss to the 49ers, Green Bay’s Head Coach Matt LaFleur told the media he met with Aaron Rodgers Monday afternoon for ‘quite some time’.

While the team had high hopes this postseason and it being quickly crushed by a game-winning field goal from Robbie Gould, the shock-factor is still in effect inside of Lambeau Field.

“I think we’re all a little numb to the situation right now”, LaFleur said.

LaFleur wanted to keep his conversation with Rodgers private, but wanted to reassure everyone that the organization is hopeful he will return to Green Bay for, what would be, his 18th season with the green and gold.

“This guy has done so much for such a long period of time for this organization, for this city, for this team, and I want to be respectful for his process. Whatever he needs to go through to make the best decision for himself and certainly we’d love for him to be a Packer until the day he decides to retire”, LaFleur explained.

With so many unknowns heading into the offseason and the 2022-23 season, the Packers financial situation is less than ideal and needs a lot of work, to say the least.

Currently, the Packers sit around $40 million over the salary cap threshold. Having Rodgers play under his current contract next season almost seems impossible with the team’s salary issues and many holes to fill. Even though Rodgers is under contract for the 2022 season, his current deal would cost the team $46 million against the Packers’ salary cap number.

With lots of players heading into free agency and little answers thus far on how the Packers Front Office is going to handle those holes on the roster – LaFleur reiterated that the team isn’t going to be in a ‘rebuilding’ mode. After the Packers loss to the 49ers, Rodgers addressed the media and said he didn’t want to be part of a rebuild if he continues to play football.

“Every conversation that I’ve been involved in with [Brian Gutekunst], Russ [Ball], and Mark [Murphy] – we’re all on the same page there. There’s no debate”, LaFleur said about wanting Aaron Rodgers back in Green Bay next season.