May stats and heatwave tips with Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – As we move into the summer months, Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt expects to see higher trends in their monthly statistics. He also provides tips on how to protect your animals and children save from this heatwave.

May 2021 Marquette County Sheriff’s Office statistics and other information:

Road Patrol

Calls for service – 241

Policed accidents – 37

Citations written – 65

Arrests – 19

Jail

Males lodged – 91

Females lodged – 34

Average daily population – 66

Highest – 72

Lowest – 61

Average federal inmates daily – 8

Rescue 131 call outs

Brushfire in Ishpeming Township

Structure fire in Negaunee Township

Structure fire in Michigamme Township

Personal injury accident (PIA) in Ely Township

PIA in Republic Township

PIA in Humboldt Township

PIA in Marquette City

Special Ops/Search and Rescue trainings, exercises, and operations

Firearms qualifications

Dive training

K-9 training

Life tracker training

Helicopter landing zones/operations

They also assisted in a missing person case in Charley Lakes Area and a missing child in Ishpeming City

From 1998 to 2020, 883 children died from heatstroke in hot cars, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Zyburt says it can take just a few minutes before brain damage occurs in your child or pet, and it quickly could turn fatal.

Tips to remember before you leave your pets or children in a car this summer: