May stats and heatwave tips with Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – As we move into the summer months, Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt expects to see higher trends in their monthly statistics. He also provides tips on how to protect your animals and children save from this heatwave.
May 2021 Marquette County Sheriff’s Office statistics and other information:
Road Patrol
- Calls for service – 241
- Policed accidents – 37
- Citations written – 65
- Arrests – 19
Jail
- Males lodged – 91
- Females lodged – 34
- Average daily population – 66
- Highest – 72
- Lowest – 61
- Average federal inmates daily – 8
Rescue 131 call outs
- Brushfire in Ishpeming Township
- Structure fire in Negaunee Township
- Structure fire in Michigamme Township
- Personal injury accident (PIA) in Ely Township
- PIA in Republic Township
- PIA in Humboldt Township
- PIA in Marquette City
Special Ops/Search and Rescue trainings, exercises, and operations
- Firearms qualifications
- Dive training
- K-9 training
- Life tracker training
- Helicopter landing zones/operations
- They also assisted in a missing person case in Charley Lakes Area and a missing child in Ishpeming City
From 1998 to 2020, 883 children died from heatstroke in hot cars, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Zyburt says it can take just a few minutes before brain damage occurs in your child or pet, and it quickly could turn fatal.
Tips to remember before you leave your pets or children in a car this summer:
- Don’t leave them alone, not even for a minute
- Don’t let children play in an unattended vehicle
- Put keys out of sight
- Put your purse/wallet or cell phone in the back seat as a reminder to look in the backseat before leaving your vehicle
- Never leave an animal in a parked car, even if the windows are partially open
- Be smart and take basic precautions