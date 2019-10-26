MCACA grant recipients

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — A variety of organizations and institutions in Marquette County will split $157,688 in grant money.

The funds come from the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs.

$683,760 was awarded throughout the Upper Peninsula. $9.7 million was distributed statewide.

A list of the entities in Marquette County receiving money are listed below.

-Lake Superior Theatre Inc. – $11,250
-Liberty Children’s Art Project – $15,000
-City of Marquette Arts and Culture Center – $15,000
-Marquette City Band – $10,000
-Marquette County Historical Society – $18,000
-Marquette Maritime Museum – $15,000
-Marquette Symphony Orchestra – $12,500
-Northern Michigan University – DeVos Art Museum – $14,188
-Superior Arts Youth Theater – $12,500
-Superior String Alliance, Inc. – $12,500
-The Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum – $15,000
-Ishpeming Public Schools – $6,750.

