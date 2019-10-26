MCACA grant recipients

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — A variety of organizations and institutions in Marquette County will split $157,688 in grant money.

The funds come from the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs.

$683,760 was awarded throughout the Upper Peninsula. $9.7 million was distributed statewide.

A list of the entities in Marquette County receiving money are listed below.

-Lake Superior Theatre Inc. – $11,250

-Liberty Children’s Art Project – $15,000

-City of Marquette Arts and Culture Center – $15,000

-Marquette City Band – $10,000

-Marquette County Historical Society – $18,000

-Marquette Maritime Museum – $15,000

-Marquette Symphony Orchestra – $12,500

-Northern Michigan University – DeVos Art Museum – $14,188

-Superior Arts Youth Theater – $12,500

-Superior String Alliance, Inc. – $12,500

-The Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum – $15,000

-Ishpeming Public Schools – $6,750.

