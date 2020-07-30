MCSWMA collected scrap tires at West End transfer station July 29

ISHPEMING, Mich., (WJMN) – Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority hosted a free scrap tire collection day at the West End Transfer Station in Ishpeming from 3:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. on July 29.

Residents of Marquette County were able to dispose of up to 10 scrap tires free of charge. Proper disposal of scrap tires is important because they are a fire hazard and can be a breeding ground for mosquitos.

The collection was made possible by funding provided by the scrap tire cleanup grant program through the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy. After tires are collected at the West End Transfer station they will be shredded according to Jim Nankervis, Ishpeming Township Supervisor.

“Right now they just shred it and I think it goes as cover at the landfill but they’re looking at different types of use for it and one thing is maybe fuel for the powerplant in L’anse,” said Nankervis.

Within the first hour of collection, crew at the transfer station said they filled two dumpsters. They were collecting any tires under 22.5 inches in diameter either on or off the rim. Nankervis said they collected less tires than they did last year at their location.

“It was not near as much as last year,” said Nankervis. “Last year we collected nine bins, this year we only collected five.”

There will be three more scrap tire collection dates in 2020 that residents will be able to take advantage of. Information on scrap tire collection can be found on the MCSWMA website.