MCSWMA sees increase of trash in recyclables

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority says they’ve seen an increase of trash mixed the recycling products.

As they work on implementing their new recycling system, they want to remind people that there are things that people are recycling that they cannot accept. Brad Austin, MCSWMA Director of Operations explained some trash that they’ve been seeing.

“Plastic bags are one and then sometimes here most recently we’ve seen just full bags of solid waste in the recycling stream,” said Austin.” Some other typical items… garden hose, pet food bags, these type of items that we don’t have a market for these materials.”

For more information on MCSWMA’s recycling system, click here.