MDHHS, National Jewish Health aim to stop vaping and tobacco in teens

LANSING – Nearly 5 million teens across the United States are vaping and using tobacco, with very few programs designed to help them quit. In an effort to help teens quit the habit, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is partnering with the National Jewish Health and eight other states on a tobacco cessation program designed to help teens who want to stop using tobacco products, including electronic cigarettes and vapes.

The new My Life, My Quit program includes educational materials designed for teens and created through focus groups with teens, subject matter experts and community stakeholders. Teens can text or call a toll-free number – 855-891-9989 – or they can visit MyLifeMyQuit.com for real-time coaching. Through the program, teens work with a coach who listens and understands their unique needs, provides personalized support and helps them build a quit plan to become free from nicotine.

The School Health Survey System, Michigan Profile for Healthy Youth, has shown an escalating rate of youth use of e-cigarettes 2017-2018 compared to 2015-2016. Increases in 39 of the state’s counties ranged from 29 percent to 118 percent.

“We know more teens are vaping and using tobacco and may need help quitting,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy director for health. “This new program combines best practices for tobacco cessation adapted to teens to include vaping and new ways for teens to reach quit coaches using real-time text messaging and online chat.”

My Life, My Quit provides youth access to tailored resources for quitting, including:

Free and confidential help from a quit coach specially trained to listen to teens, help teens navigate social situations that involve tobacco or vaping, and find healthy ways to cope with stress.

Teen-focused messages in promotional and educational materials – created with youth input – that encourage teens to quit vaping or using tobacco.

Five coaching sessions via live text messaging or by phone on a dedicated toll-free number (855-891-9989) or online chat.

Simplified online and mobile program registration to get teens to a coach quicker.

Dedicated teen website at com with online enrollment, live chat with a coach, information about vaping and tobacco and activities to support quitting and stress relief.

Ongoing text messages for encouragement throughout the quit process.

Certificate of program completion.

National Jewish Health QuitLogix® is an evidence-based, comprehensive tobacco cessation program that provides personalized coaching, print and online resources to help people quit smoking or using tobacco products. National Jewish Health currently operates the quitline for 16 states and numerous health plans. The program has helped thousands of adults quit using tobacco and has a nearly 40 percent participant quit rate for people who receive coaching and medications, one of the highest quit rates in the country.

More than 140,000 Michigan residents have used the Quitline for adults or the online coaching program to help them in their journey towards a tobacco-free life.