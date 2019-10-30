MDHHS urges residents to get vaccinated against influenza

Mich. (WJMN) — People are being encouraged to get a flu shot.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the flu season is unpredictable and ideally people would get vaccinated before the illness becomes widespread in our communities.

“Residents should receive their flu vaccine today to have optimal protection throughout the flu season,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “The flu vaccine is the most important tool available to prevent yourself and your families from getting the flu. It can also reduce the severity of symptoms if you do get sick.”

46.1 percent of people in Michigan reported receiving a flu vaccine last season, below the national rate of 49.2 percent.

For more information on influenza vaccines and flu activity throughout Michigan, go to Michigan.gov/flu.