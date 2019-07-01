MDOT lifts restrictions to ease Fourth of July travel

This Fourth of July holiday, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is removing lane restrictions on more than two-thirds of its road and bridge projects statewide to ease traffic delays for holiday travelers. AAA Michigan estimates about 1.7 million people from Michigan are expected to travel during the Fourth of July holiday weekend, a 4.4 percent increase from 2018. Of that number, AAA estimates that 1.4 million Michiganders will be taking to the road during the holiday to celebrate America’s independence.

Beginning at 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, and continuing until 6 a.m. Monday, July 8, 101 out of 143 projects statewide will have lane restrictions removed. While motorists will see suspended operations in most MDOT construction zones for the weekend, drivers are advised that equipment and certain traffic configurations may remain in place, like temporary shifts or shoulder closures.

“Now that we’re well into both the summer travel and construction seasons, paying full attention in work zones while driving is paramount,” said State Transportation Director Paul C. Ajegba. “While most work zones will be suspended, there are still areas where we cannot pull back the barrels due to the work in progress. Slow down, stay alert and avoid distractions in all construction zones. Let’s make sure everyone makes it home each and every night.”

MDOT oversees I, M, and US routes and is responsible for nearly 10,000 miles of state highways, which carry more than 50 percent of all traffic and approximately 70 percent of commercial traffic in Michigan.

For up-to-date information on MDOT projects, view the list of statewide lane closures on the Mi Drive website at www.Michigan.gov/Drive.

Below is a list of work zones in the U.P. that will remain active or have lane restrictions during the Fourth of July holiday weekend. If necessary, detour routes will be posted at the project location.