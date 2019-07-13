MDOT to hold meeting on 2020-21 M-28 project in Munising

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) invites the public to a meeting to discuss the 2020-21 M-28 reconstruction and roundabout project in Munising, which also will include a shared-use pathway, city utility work, and streetscape improvements.

There will be a short presentation followed by a question-and-answer period. There will be opportunities for residents and business owners to ask questions or speak one-on-one with MDOT, design consultants, and city officials.

Attendees will also have an opportunity to take an online opinion survey on elements of the streetscape design.

The presentation portion of the meeting will be available on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDOT_UP.

The meeting is Tuesday, July 23, at 4 p.m. at the American Legion Post 131,

610 West Munising Avenue in Munising.

Accommodations can be made for persons with disabilities and limited English-speaking ability. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers available upon request. Call 517-335-4381 to request at least seven days before meeting date.

Beginning in 2020, MDOT will reconstruct M-28 between Brook Street and Commercial Street in Munising and resurface the highway from Commercial Street to east of Christmas. The shared-use pathway will be constructed along the north side of M-28 from Bayview Drive to the intersection of M-28 and Alger County Road H-58. A roundabout will be constructed at the M-28/H-58 intersection. The project is expected to be completed in 2021. The budget for the road work is estimated at $13.5 million.