MDOT wants to know what you think about a new roundabout in Marquette County

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) has asked for public comments on the planned US-41/M-28 roundabout project at the intersection with Lakeshore Drive in Ishpeming. The project is planned for 2023.

MDOT has released a video on YouTube to help explain this project.

The plan is to replace the traffic lights at the intersection with a roundabout. According to MDOT, As of 2017, this intersection had the highest level of crash severity in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. The one-year project will also involve replacing the pavement and improving the bridge over the Carp River that crosses under the highway just west of the intersection. Streetlights will be installed and a pedestrian crossing will be provided along the east side of the roundabout.

The total investment for this project is estimated at $4.3 million. Work is expected to begin in spring 2023 and be completed in fall 2023.

The period for public input is open through Aug. 31. Provide your comments and questions using the online comment form or by mail, e-mail or phone to MDOT Public Involvement Specialist and Hearings Officer Monica Monsma at MonsmaM@Michigan.gov or:

Monica Monsma

MDOT Environmental Services Section

P.O. Box 30050

Lansing, MI 48909

517-335-4381