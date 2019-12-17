Meals packed by Art Van Furniture distributed to families in need

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Last month, Art Van Furniture packed 10,000 meals for people in need in the community.

This week, the pre-made bags are being distributed to schools throughout Marquette County. The students will be able to take those items home and help feed their family throughout the holiday break.

“We are a local business and we’re trying to support buy local, shop local,” said Katie Norman. “It keeps your money in the community and this is why we can do things like this.”

Art Van Furniture has a number of other ways they are giving back this season. On Friday, they are giving new toys to children at the Lake Superior Village Youth and Family Center during a Christmas Dinner.