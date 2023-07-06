A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – A man was sent to the hospital on Wednesday after a mechanical failure in his vehicle caused him to drive through a guard rail on a Houghton parking deck and falling onto the street below.

According to a release from the City of Houghton, a 29-year-old Houghton man was traveling north on Portage Street when his vehicle suffered a mechanical failure at approximately 1:40 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5. The vehicle continued to gain momentum as it traveled downhill, crossing Montezuma Avenue and entering a parking deck.

The vehicle broke through a guard rail on the deck, striking the southeast corner of the U.P. Engineers and Architects Building as well as another parked vehicle, eventually coming to a rest on its roof on Portage Street near Shelden Avenue.

The driver was transported to U.P. Health System Portage by Mercy Ambulance, where he was treated for injuries and later released from the hospital.

The city says a damage assessment and repair plan are being prepared, but damage to the deck initially appears minimal. The area will be closed off until a full investigation and area cleanup are completed.

The Houghton County Sheriff’s Department, Hancock Police Department, Michigan State Police, and the Houghton Fire Department all assisted in responding to the incident.