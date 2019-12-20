Meet Harv the Advocate

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — When people come to the Marquette County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, it can be a difficult time to feel comfortable. But there’s one face that seems to put people at ease.

Meet Harv.

He’s a Black Labrador Retriever who comes to work every day at the Attorney’s Office.

He’s official. He has his own I.D. card and he’s become so famous that he even has his own trading card.

Sandy Place, Victim Witness Coordinator, Marquette County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said, “Harv came to us through the Canine Advocacy Program. Our former Office Manager, Cindy Boyer, had did some research on Canine Advocates and she found the cap program and he was originally in the Leader Dog for the Blind program and because of his hip dysplasia, he wasn’t able to follow through with that program, so he went to cap and we did an application, we had a phone call, and August 2015 is when he came to work with us.”

Harv was a year old when he came to Marquette County, but right away showed to be a great asset to their team.

“If we have victims come in or just even in passing, they might stop pet him. It kind of helps to bring them down a little bit. People who are coming into this office, it’s not where they want to be, obviously. They’re victimized, they’ve been in a case where their child might be a victim, so it’s nice for them to be able to come here and be able to just see him, pet him, give him treats, the kids might want to play with him and it helps them to relax a little bit,” said Place.

Harv isn’t just there for witnesses, but the employees as well.

Diana Dost, Legal Assistant, Marquette County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said, “He is just an awesome addition here. We handle some very delicate matters in this office and some days we have bad days, where we need a little bit of support and he is just always there, very willing to get his belly rubbed and it’s almost like it’s for us and not so much for him.”