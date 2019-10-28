Meet Margaret: the longest staying resident at Trillium Hospice House

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN)- Family and love. These are two words that radiate throughout the Trillium Hospice House in Marquette and through the actions and words of staff members and residents.

Trillium House opened its doors in July 2018, and since then have had 57 residents in the home. One of Trillium House’s longest staying residents is Margaret Rule.

Margaret has been living in the home for over a year now and will soon turn 94-years-old in December.

Margaret was born in Negaunee but moved to Marquette during the fourth grade. Here is where she met her husband where they raised their two daughters and two sons.

She is the second youngest out of four girls and a brother. Even though she is the only one left on Earth, longevity runs in her family. Her sister, Mickey, was almost 98-years-old when she passed.

After her father passed away at home in 2015, Mary Buhrmann, one of Rule’s daughters, began to realize a decline in her mother’s health.

From multiple falls that led to 24-hour care, chronic arthritis, and the inability to walk. Mary and her sister, Beth, thought it was time for a change for their mother.

Mary came across Trillium House looking for something long-term. She met with Pat Bray, the executive director of Trillium House. Mary was expecting a long pamphlet to fill out, but she said the process was easy and made her feel at home.

“The love and the care is the most important thing, and that she is comfortable. You know my dad died at home and my mom wanted to stay at home, but some things aren’t possible at certain times in life. We got her the next best thing,” said Buhrmann.

Margaret spends a lot of her days praying, and is grateful when someone comes to visit her. On some afternoons, a kitty comes by for a visit. Mary finds this funny because growing up the children weren’t allowed animals, especially Margaret’s least favorite animal, a cat.

She loves it when her children visit. Her son comes on Wednesday nights for supper. Margaret said Trillium House truly feels like she is home.

“God has been good to me. He’s put me in this place that I never thought I would be happy like I am now,” said Rule.

Pat Bray said that the United Way has been a really big help in terms of support for the home and providing advice.

“The United Way came on board when we started to do our actual service to our residents. They help us through the Care Fund by making grants to that. It helps us balance the difference between what people can pay and what our costs are. The United Way has been great, this is our first full year with them,” said Bray

While hospice care is available at your own home, sometimes that isn’t a viable option for certain people.

“I couldn’t be in a better place. It’s home to me. The [staff] is so good to me, Pat is so good to me,” said Rule.

There are only three hospice homes in the Upper Peninsula, Omega House in Houghton, and Ball Hospice House in Sault Ste. Marie, and Trillium House in Marquette.

Trillium House provides eight private bedrooms, with each patient room “looking out in the expansive green lawn and gardens surrounded by pine, oak, and maple trees.” The staff and volunteers provide personal care and attention 24-hours a day.

For more information about Trillium Hospice House, click here.