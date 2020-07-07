Meet the Delta Animal Shelter Cat and Dog of the Month, Mister and TJ

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – Local 3 News is starting a new segment with the Delta Animal Shelter to highlight their cats and dogs in need of a forever home.

Every month, one cat and dog that is available for adoption will be featured. This month, adoption specialist Vonnie Bruce spoke to Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about Mister the cat and TJ the dog.

Mister is an 8 year old neutered male. The Delta Animal Shelter says he is a very chill dude who enjoys naps in the sun and watching the birds. He had to have mouth surgery and doesn’t have many teeth but that doesn’t slow him down at all. He does well with other cats that are relaxed as long as he has a little time to get to know them. Mister’s Adoption fee is $25.

TJ is a 3 1/2 year old neutered male Pit mix. The Delta Animal Shelter says he is a very friendly and lovable boy with lots of energy. He graduated the Dawgz Adapt program and is looking for an owner who will reinforce and keep up with his commands. He would do best as the only pet in the household. He is also very strong and would need a home with older children and up. TJ’s adoption fee has been waived.

At this time, the Delta Animal Shelter is only having people come in to by appointment. To make an appointment email the shelter at deltaanimals@yahoo.com.