Meet the Michigan Attorney General candidate: Chris Graveline

MICHIGAN– As Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette’s term comes to a close, a new person must be chosen as the chief law enforcement officer of the State. One of those candidates is Independent Chris Graveline.

The Bay City native says he has a lot of experience to be Michigan’s next attorney general.

“I went into the Army where I was a lawyer in the Army,” said Graveline. “I was a prosecutor for the Abu Ghraib prison abuse cases. All of the soldiers involved with the abuses over in Iraq. Came back home and was an Assistant Wayne County Prosecutor, a Detroit City Prosecutor. From there, I was recruited to go back to Washington D.C. where I was a human rights prosecutor for the Department of Justice and from there I came back and was an assistant U.S. Attorney in Detroit for the last nine years, last five years being the chief of the Violent and Organized Crime Unit of that office.”

Graveline says he’s running because in his experience, the Democrats and the Republican have been growing further and further a part.

“Leaving a lot of us just kind of in the middle feeling we don’t have a party or anybody representing us,” said Graveline. “Because of my experience and my skill set, I think I can have Democrats and Republicans talk to each other and maybe actually come up with some solutions.

If elected, Graveline says one thing he’ll focus on is talking partisan politics out of the Michigan Attorney General’s Office.

“For example, Attorney General Schuette has sued the Obama Administration multiple times over the Affordable Care Act or APA regulations and now the Democrats are and the Democratic Nominee say they want to sue the Trump Administration all day, everyday,” said Graveline. “And my question is then ‘Well, who does the work of the people?'”