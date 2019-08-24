Meeting on Draft Isle Royale Cultural Resources Management Plan

HOUGHTON — The National Park Service invites the public to participate in an informational open house meeting and webinar on the draft Non-Wilderness Cultural Resources Management Plan/ Environmental Assessment.

The draft plan evaluates three alternatives for managing the non-wilderness cultural resources in the park: a no-action alternative (Alternative A) and two action alternatives (Alternative B and Alternative C). The plan can be found here: http://parkplanning.nps.gov/ISROcrmp.

The public open house will be held on August 26, 2019 from 4 – 6 p.m. eastern time in Houghton on the 7th floor of the Magnuson Franklin Square Inn, 820 Shelden Avenue. A short presentation will start at 4:30 followed by a question and answer period and open house.

In order to maximize opportunities to learn more about the draft plan/EA, a webinar is scheduled for Tuesday, August 27 at 7:30 p.m. eastern time. To register for the webinar, go to: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/1745652131244207627 .

The same information will be presented at the open house meeting and the webinar.

The public is invited to submit written comments on the Plan/EA at http://parkplanning.nps.gov/ISROcrmp. Please enter your comments by September 6.

Comments may also be submitted by regular mail or hand delivery to: Superintendent Phyllis Green, Isle Royale National Park, CRMP/EA, 800 E. Lakeshore Drive, Houghton, Michigan 49931.