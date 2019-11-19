Megan Thee Stallion cancels show at NMU

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — Rapper Megan Thee Stallion is featured in TIME magazine’s new “100 Next” listing of rising stars.

However, she left some fans in the Upper Peninsula upset.

Megan Thee Stallion was set to perform Sunday night at the Vandament Arena when the show was suddenly canceled.

I reached out to NMU for some answers.

They told me Megan Thee Stallion wasn’t there because of travel difficulties.

Several students I spoke to said they were very disappointed.

Tamara Adams, a freshman at NMU says, ” When I was eating lunch yesterday, a lot of the kids in the dining hall, were saying that they were kinda mad that she canceled because they bought tickets and they were waiting and they didn’t get to go see her like they wanted too. “

Her cousin was also not happy because she drove all the way from Houghton to see the concert.

Northern Michigan Center for Student Enrichment says, to receive a refund, minus any delivery fees, you need your ticket or email confirmation.

You must go to the Berry Events Center Ticket Office by 5 p.m., Friday, December 13 to get your money back.

Anyone that has paid in cash or check, will receive a check in the mail for their refund.

Credit card refunds will be processed right away.

Local 3 reached out to Megan’s team for comment but they have not gotten back to us.