Meijer checking workers’ health before shifts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan-based grocery giant Meijer says it has started health screening for all employees as they report to work.

Each worker will have their temperature taken and fill out a health questionnaire at the beginning of their shift. If everything is good to go, they can start working.

Anyone who does appear to be sick will be advised to contact their doctor. Anyone who has been told to stay home will have access to a pay continuation program.

Workers how have traveled internationally or have had contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 will have to take 14 days off.

Meijer has already limited daily hours to clean and keep shelves stocked, added sneeze guards at checkout lanes, stopped taking back cans and bottles and stopped taking merchandise returns for now, among other things, all measures aimed at slowing the spread of coronavirus.

“Our team members are the heart and soul of Meijer and are working hard every day to keep our shelves stocked and ensure our customers have what they need for their families,” Meijer President and CEO Rick Keyes said in a Friday statement. “We appreciate their amazing work, and we are focused on making sure we’re providing a healthy working environment for them.”