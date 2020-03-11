Meijer recalls over 13,000 packages of mixed nuts

News

by: Ronnie Das

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – Meijer is recalling 13,284 packages of mixed nuts sold at all Meijer stores, according to a press release from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

The voluntary recall is being issued to customers in cooperation with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

Meijer is recalling Fresh from Meijer – Mixed Nuts with Peanuts & Sea Salt – 16 oz. with sell by dates of 7-16-2020, 9-5-2020, and 10-15-2020. The UPC on these packages will be 7-1928380863-9.

Customers who have purchased this product should throw it away or return the product to the nearest Meijer store for a full refund.

The mixed nuts have a potential risk of an undeclared tree-nut allergen. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to Brazil nuts run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The multi-state recall involves the product possibly being sold between Dec. 5, 2019, and March 9, 2020, in all Meijer superstores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, and Wisconsin.

The recall was started after Brazil nuts were discovered in the product which was not declared on the packaging label. There have been no illnesses reported to date.

For further information about this recall contact Meijer at (800) 543 – 3704.

