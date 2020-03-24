Meijer suspends can, bottle returns in Michigan

News
Posted: / Updated:

The COVID-19 pandemic is having an impact for Meijer shoppers in Michigan.

The Grand Rapids-based retailer is temporarily suspending bottle and can returns at all of its Michigan stores.

Meijer officials are also asking customers to not bring reusable shopping bags into the stores, unless they are using the Meijer Shop & Scan service.

Meijer operates 248 supercenters and grocery stores in Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois and Kentucky.

The restrictions are only in place for the Meijer stores in Michigan.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

LOCAL 3 TUESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 3/24/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 TUESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 3/24/2020"

First COVID-19 case confirmed in Marquette County

Thumbnail for the video titled "First COVID-19 case confirmed in Marquette County"

Iron Mountain Deer Video

Thumbnail for the video titled "Iron Mountain Deer Video"

Portage Health Foundation COVID-19 Relief Fund

Thumbnail for the video titled "Portage Health Foundation COVID-19 Relief Fund"

LOCAL 3 TUESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 3/24/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 TUESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 3/24/2020"

LOCAL 3 MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 3/23/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 3/23/2020"