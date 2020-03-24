Meijer suspends can, bottle returns in Michigan

The COVID-19 pandemic is having an impact for Meijer shoppers in Michigan.

The Grand Rapids-based retailer is temporarily suspending bottle and can returns at all of its Michigan stores.

Meijer officials are also asking customers to not bring reusable shopping bags into the stores, unless they are using the Meijer Shop & Scan service.

Meijer operates 248 supercenters and grocery stores in Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois and Kentucky.

The restrictions are only in place for the Meijer stores in Michigan.