Meijer to start closing nightly to restock for coronavirus demand

by: WOODTV.com staff

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Citing “unprecedented times,” Meijer grocery stores are limiting hours so workers can deep clean and restock shelves.

Effective Friday, Meijer will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Meijer is also dedicating the 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. hour on Tuesdays and Thursdays to senior citizens and those with health conditions — those most at risk of developing severe COVID-19 complications — to keep them separated from others who may be carrying the illness.

Essential service workers, including medical workers, first responders and law enforcement, and Meijer employees will get dedicated store time from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Meijer gas station convenience stores will also only be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., though you’ll still be able to buy gas overnight if you pay at the pump.

“These are unprecedented times that require appropriate action to ensure we are supporting the communities where our customers and team members work and live,” Meijer President and CEO Rick Keyes said in a Thursday statement. “Our adjusted store hours will ensure all of our customers have access to the products they need in the cleanest shopping environment possible.”

Meijer is generally open 24/7 and only closes once a year on Christmas Day. The West Michigan-based grocery store giant previously closed counters where you might interact face-to-face with a worker, like the deli.

Walmart already limited hours for overnight cleaning and restocking.

For SpartanNash stores, hours vary. It has reserved time for at-risk customers from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

