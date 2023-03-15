GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Meijer announced Tuesday that its Flashfood program has expanded to allow Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program customers to utilize their Electronic Benefits Transfer cards to pay for products near their sell-by date.

Flashfood launched in Meijer stores in 2019 in an effort for the store to reduce food waste. Since its inception, more than 500,000 customers have bought produce, meat, fish and bakery items close to their sell-by date at a discounted price up to 50% off.

“As a company committed to enriching lives in the communities we serve, we’re pleased to be the first retailer to expand our Flashfood program in this way,” Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. “Feeding people has always been at the heart of what we do, and this is another way Meijer is working to provide extra value to those customers who need it most.”

Earlier this month, extra SNAP payments ended for nearly 30 million Americans, which was expanded during the pandemic. Now, people enrolled in SNAP benefits can use them and EBT cards toward Flashfood services.

The type of products found within each Meijer Flashfood section varies. To browse or buy food near its sell-by date at a discount, download the Flashfood app on your mobile device.