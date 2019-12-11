Meister’s Christmas Tree Farm closes for season due to heavy snow blocking access to trees

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN)- Christmas trees aren’t up just for the holidays for the Meisters, it’s an all-year-round kind of thing.

The Meister’s Christmas Tree Farm is a fourth-generation family farm and has been serving holiday cheer for nearly 55 years.

While they prepare 365 days a year for the few weeks they are open in November and December, this year’s selling season came to a close sooner than expected.

Heavy snow that pounded the U.P. the past few weeks has left it impossible for owner George Meister and his crew to access the trees to cut down.

“We got kinda kept out from some of those farm areas and some of those pieces of property that we cut from because of the snow. We couldn’t get in there so it’s lead us to have fewer trees than what we would have liked to out here on the lot. But I think we have managed to keep most of our customers happy,” said Meister.

Since his grandfather retired, Meister and his wife have owned the farm independently now for five years. Meister grew up on the farm himself learning how to plant and care for the trees, just as he’s doing with his kids today.

“Even if there wasn’t anything to sell we just enjoy it. We enjoy the farming aspect, the agricultural aspect., the people are the best part of it. So it’s just something we really enjoy. I’ve been doing it since I was a kid so it’s just part of our Christmas it wouldn’t be right without it,” said Meister.

Although the Meister Christmas Tree Farm is closed for the season, don’t worry as trees are still available for purchase.

A self-serving station is set up at the farm right outside their large, green garage. All you have to do is pick out the tree you want, leave cash or a check at the designated area, and go home with your new Christmas tree.