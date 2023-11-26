MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – It is a labor of love at Meister’s Farm. They have been selling Christmas trees for generations, and helping others experience holiday joy. The farm started in 1955, and 10 years later they started selling trees. Katelyn and George Meister own the farm now, and their kids are 4th generation farmers.

“They were going to sell the farm when my husband’s grandfather passed away,” said, Katelyn Meister, Co-Owner. ” We decided to step in and take over. It is a big part of our tradition. For others, it is a part of their tradition to come here.”

The farm wants to be a part of the Christmas magic. Not only can you pick out the perfect tree, but you can also see their animals, enjoy a warm drink, as well as a fresh bag of popcorn.

“It is a lot of work,” said, Katelyn, ” I think we find the reward when we get someone in, and they are happy to be here. Also, when the kids are smiling, and you know they had a great experience with Santa and makes that memory.”

