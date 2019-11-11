Mend It Monday at NMU helps repair worn clothing

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN)- EcoReps held their Mend It Monday event Nov. 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Jamrich Hall.

Students brought clothes or other items that needed quick fixes, such as sewing a hole or putting a patch onto something.

Volunteers with EcoReps helped sew the items for free.

The purpose of the event was to “promote the reusing and recycling of your own worn clothing, versus throwing them away and buying something new.”

“We just wanna help out the community. I guess it’s important because when you get your clothes repaired you’re less likely to buy new clothes so in that way if you keep reusing what you have that kind of ties back into our mission. So, in a way we are promoting sustainability by having this [event] because the clothes won’t have to be thrown away and they can be repaired and reused,” said Charlie Arnold, an EcoReps member.

EcoReps is a student sustainability peer-to-peer education program. It is designed to give students the resources and knowledge to solve environmental, economic and social sustainability issues