Menominee Co. Sheriff: 19 people rescued after being stranded in cabin

News

by: Addy Bink

Posted: / Updated:

SPALDING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WFRV) — The Menominee County Sheriff’s Office says 19 people were rescued from a cabin in Spalding Township on Monday.

Officials say they were dispatched to a cabin on North Gaber Road off of M69 at around 10 a.m. for a reported emergency in which the people were isolated on an unplowed road with two feet plus snow cover.

Ten children and nine adults were in the cabin between the ages of 1 to 64, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Menominee County Road Commission and Harris Fire plowed most of the road until two trucks became stuck in the snow.

First responders from Meyer, Mellen, and Cedarville Township Volunteer Fire Departments used Polaris Ranger tracked vehicles to reach the cabin and rescue the stranded people.

