Menominee County house fire leaves one man dead

INGALLSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN)- In a press release Wednesday, the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office stated a male victim is dead after the occurrence of a house fire.

The Menominee County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched on Tuesday afternoon to a report of a structure fire. An investigator and deputy arrived on the scene to find flames coming from the basement of the residence, and the entire home emitting smoke.

The fire was put out by Menominee-Ingallston Township Fire Department and Mellen Township Fire Department. The male victim was found by the fire departments after entering the home. The victim was rushed to Aurora Medical Center Bay Area where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.