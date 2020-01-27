Menominee County man killed in weekend crash

MENOMINEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Just before 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, first responders along with troopers from the Gladstone Post of Michigan State Police responded to a two vehicle crash along US 2/41, just east of Powers, in Spalding Township.

Investigators said one driver, a 78-year-old man from Menominee County was driving east when his vehicle crossed over the center line, hitting a pickup truck headed the opposite direction. The 78-year-old died at the scene of the crash. The other driver was taken to OSF St. Francis Hospital for minor injuries.

State Police investigators are still looking into what factors lead up to the crash.

Troopers were assisted on scene by Hannahville PD, Menominee County Sheriff’s Department, Harris and Spalding Township fire departments RAMPART and local first responders.