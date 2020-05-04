Menominee County Prosecutor charges sheriff candidate with violation of election law

MENOMINEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Menominee County Prosecutor Jeffrey T. Rogg has charged Joseph John Grinsteiner, of Wallace, in connection with Grinsteiner’s alleged violation of Michigan election law.

On April 6, 2020, a voter reported to Menominee Police Department Detective Sergeant Darrin Kudwa that Grinsteiner, a candidate for Menominee County Sheriff in the Primary Election of August 2020, was falsely designating himself as the incumbent sheriff in Menominee County.

An investigation revealed that Grinsteiner had a Facebook campaign page entitled, “Sheriff Joe Grinsteiner,” and features photographs and video depicting the statement, “Elect for Menominee County 2020, Sheriff Joe Grinsteiner.” The complaint also alleges that in early April 2020, several waitresses at the America Legion Hall on First Street in Menominee, were wearing t-shirts that stated, “Sheriff Joe Grinsteiner.”

In addition, the investigation revealed that there is a large billboard in support of Grinsteiner’s candidacy, near the intersection of M-35 and US-41, featuring Michigan’s Sheriff’s Association (MSA) logo, a registered design reserved for use by members of Michigan county sheriff members in active law enforcement. According to a press release from Rogg, MSA is a non-profit corporation, and as such, does not endorse political candidates in accordance with IRS rules and regulations.

“Anyone who seeks a position enforcing the law must first observe it,” said Rogg. “The citizens of Menominee County deserve an election that is free of misleading falsehoods and nefarious influences,” Ross continued. “Such falsehoods rob our citizens of access to accurate information before they exercise their right to vote, and can have adverse long-term consequences for the sanctity of our elections,” Rogg concluded.

Grinsteiner has been charged with three counts of False Designation of Incumbency/ Due to the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, Grinsteiner will be summoned to court and arraigned at a date to be scheduled before the District Judge Robert J. Jamo in the 95-A District Court.