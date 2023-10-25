MENOMINEE, Mich. (WJMN) — Three Menominee dispensaries that opened recently may be forced to close as the city navigates an ongoing lawsuit over several closed-door meetings earlier this year.

Lume, Higher Love, and Nirvana may be told by the city to close up shop for the time being, according to court documents.

This is the latest turn in the struggle over marijuana business licenses in the city. The saga can be traced back years to 2021, when the city picked dispensaries Rize and the Fire Station to receive its only recreational marijuana permits. Following that decision, several failed applicants including parent companies of Lume, Higher Love, and the Nirvana Center collectively sued the city.

The city settled the suit with those companies earlier this year, despite the courts siding with Menominee in the case. The Eagle Herald quotes Mayor Stegeman as saying after the 6-3 vote on May 24 to approve the settlement, “I cannot explain settling a lawsuit we won.”

Soon after, all three companies were licensed and set to open dispensaries blocks away from where Rize and the Fire Station were setting up shop.

Now, a second lawsuit filed in August, this time from Rize and the Fire Station, accuses the city of violating the Open Meetings Act in several sessions where the marijuana ordinance was discussed. Because of that, the judge issued an injunction to freeze the city from acting on the new ordinance.

Lawyers asked for clarification on the order to see whether it meant the city could not issue any more licenses or if it had a larger effect. On Oct. 17 Judge Barglind clarified the order, announcing any dispensary not open and operating before 1 p.m. on Sept. 26 were not permitted to be open because it would force the city to continue acting on the new ordinance as a regulator.

In an email to the city clerk Sept. 27, a lawyer representing Rize said he had been told the city manager that he asked the city building inspector to go to Lume, Higher Love, and Nirvana to see if they were open, and found that none were operating. The lawyer also admitted those companies claim to have been open before that date despite not being observed as such by the inspector.

Judge Barglind’s clarification also states the court will not do any fact finding, leaving the matter for the city to sort out.

After the September injunction was ordered, Higher Love filed to join the city in the lawsuit. After the October clarification, so did Nirvana.

James Martone, lawyer for the Fire Station told Local 3 Wednesday he had reached out to City Manager Brett Botbyl last week to ask whether Menominee intends to enforce the injunction on any of the new dispensaries, but has not heard back. Local 3 has also reached out, but was not able to contact Botbyl.

This is a developing story. Local 3 will keep you updated with the latest updates right here and on air.