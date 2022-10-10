MENOMINEE, Mich. (WJMN) – A 33-year-old man has been sentenced to prison for Aggravated Possession of Child Sexually Abusive Material (CSAM), according to Menominee County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey Rogg. Aaron Kuchinka of Menominee faces five to ten years in prison as a result of the charge.

Kuchinka pled guilty to two felony CSAM charges on June 21, 2022, and was charged on October 7 in the 41st Circuit Court. Rogg says the situation was originally discovered in January of 2020, when Google LLC. submitted a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The tip was passed on to the Michigan State Police’s Eighth District Computer Crimes Unit, which led to a search of Kuchinka’s home and seizure of multiple devices.

Rogg encourages parents to talk to their children and family members about safe use of the internet.

“There are many resources available to assist in keeping people safe online,” Rogg said. “The MSP ICAC Task Force provides a comprehensive list of resources on their website at https://www.michiganicac.com.”